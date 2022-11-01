The Winchesters, Walker Independence Set for Short Freshman Runs, as Future of The CW Remains Unclear

The Winchesters and Walker Independence will see their seasons capped at 13 episodes. According to our sister site Deadline, the Supernatural and Walker prequels will not be receiving backorders — though Season 2 renewals are still a possibility.
