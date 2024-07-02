Financial System 'Plumbing' Starts To Show Signs Of Stress Again Usage of The Fed's Reverse Repo facility is down $220 Billion in the last two days as the massive surge in demand across month- and quarter-end pulls back (mirroring December's stress, and not the prior quarter-ends), but notably this pull back is far less than the $313 billion drop seen at 2023 year-end (suggesting banks are clinging to the liquidity a little more than normal).