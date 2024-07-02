Zero Hedge
Zero Hedge

Financial System 'Plumbing' Starts To Show Signs Of Stress Again

Financial System 'Plumbing' Starts To Show Signs Of Stress Again Usage of The Fed's Reverse Repo facility is down $220 Billion in the last two days as the massive surge in demand across month- and quarter-end pulls back (mirroring December's stress, and not the prior quarter-ends), but notably this pull back is far less than the $313 billion drop seen at 2023 year-end (suggesting banks are clinging to the liquidity a little more than normal).

