Biden Push To Turn 'Ultra MAGA' Into Disparaging Epithet Came From 6-Month Study, Was Not 'Organic' Authored by Sundance via The Conservative Treehouse, The Washington Post is reporting the shift from the White House to disparage their political opposition with the terms “MAGA”, “Ultra-MAGA” and President Trump as the “Great MAGA King,” came from a six-month poll study led by Anita Dunn, the latest senior advisor in the White House.