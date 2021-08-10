Wisconsin Governor Sounds Off on GOP’s ‘Audit’ Efforts

“Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) vetoed a series of bills Tuesday passed by the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature that would have imposed new restrictions on absentee ballots in the key battleground state,” the Associated Press reports.
