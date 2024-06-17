Russia Overtakes U.S. As Gas Supplier To Europe According to some of the more cynical elements out there, the entire Ukraine war as orchestrated by Victoria Nuland and various energy-tied elements in the deep state, was meant to do one thing: replace Russia with the US as the primary supplier of European gas (and the recent sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, only seems to validate this particular "conspiracy theory.
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)