The Moscow Post
The Moscow Post

461 подписчик

  • Boris Borisov
    Слава Богу, призвали к служению умного человека !Глазьев станет но...
  • Гарий Щерба
    А  КУДА СМОТРЯТ СПЕЦ СЛУЖБЫ РОССИИ ...??? Ведь это  ИХ ВОТЧИНА ...!!!Яблоко от яблони:...
  • Раиса Мелькумова
    Нет честных губернаторов и мэров городов, исключение бывший Тулиев Омани когда-то был в Московской области бывший ге...Кольцо коррупции ...

The concession will respond offshore and Seligdar: where is the money, VIS?

Having disrupted all reasonable deadlines for the construction of the fourth bridge across the Ob, VIS Group demonstrates miracles of arrogance - through the court it extends the deadlines for the execution of the state contract, immediately shows multimillion-dollar losses and a decline in profits for a number of assets, and against this background there is suddenly money for injections into gold ore projects that are associated with the beneficiaries of the group.

