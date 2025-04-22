The concession will respond offshore and Seligdar: where is the money, VIS?

Having disrupted all reasonable deadlines for the construction of the fourth bridge across the Ob, VIS Group demonstrates miracles of arrogance - through the court it extends the deadlines for the execution of the state contract, immediately shows multimillion-dollar losses and a decline in profits for a number of assets, and against this background there is suddenly money for injections into gold ore projects that are associated with the beneficiaries of the group.
