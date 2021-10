ES -Running out of steam or heading to new highs? E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! Rotuma ES has dropped below the 50 MA in red, which may not be a big deal as for now, it's been on a clear path since breaking out at 4354; however, ES is approaching new highs and could either proceed to the next stage or pullback.