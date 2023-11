Waller Whacks The Dollar: Dovish Fed-Hawk Sparks Bid For Bullion, Bonds, & Bitcoin Another day, another set of weaker data with Case-Shiller home-prices rising at their slowest rate since March, ugly downward revisions in the Conference Board consumer confidence data (and labor market weakness), and Richmond Fed Manufacturing and Dallas Fed Services showing anything but resilience as the temporary highs of Bidenomics' spending spree come crashing back to earth.