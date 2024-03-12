Boeing Whistleblower Found Dead In A Truck From "Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound" The latest twist in what can only be described as an onslaught of horrific news surrounding Boeing - or perhaps the sequel to the Hudsucker Proxy where a mysterious cabal is trying to spark a stock panic so they can buy the company for pennies on the dollar - came this afternoon when we learned that a key whistleblower employee, a former quality control manager who raised concerns about the firm's production standards, was found dead after an apparent suicide.