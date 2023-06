First People Sickened By COVID-19 Were Chinese Scientists At Wuhan Institute Of Virology, Say US Government Sources Authored by Michael Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi and Alex Gutentag via Public (emphasis ours), After years of official pronouncements to the contrary, significant new evidence has emerged that strengthens the case that the SARS-CoV-2 virus accidentally escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).