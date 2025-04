WHO Announces 'Significant' Layoffs Three Months After Trump Halts US Funding Three months after President Donald Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO) - they're now suffering from a 'large salary gap' and have 'no choice but to reduce the scale of our work and workforce' with 'significant' layoffs, according to AFP, citing director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.