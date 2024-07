How To Break Ranks And Escape The Democrats' Plantation Authored by Guy Shepherd via The Blaze, What if enough minorities — Latinos, African Americans, Jews, and Asians — broke ranks with their default political loyalties and split their vote this November? erhui1979/Getty Images If the taken-for-granted and ill-served among these groups just split their vote to reflect their present dissatisfaction, their political power would tangibly increase within both parties overnight.