FinTech CEOs Expose How Feds Colluded In 'Debanking' Schemes After Andreessen 'Opened The Floodgates' On Rogan Last week Marc Andreessen sat down with Joe Rogan for three hours, where the billionaire investor and founder of VC firm Andreessen Horowitz dropped an aerial bombardment of redpills on the general public - spanning everything from the US government's designs to completely control AI, to a weaponized government effort to secretly 'debank' 30 tech founders in an effort to destroy political opponents, particularly those in crypto.