SP500 Mini Future's Next Move E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES CME_MINI_DL:ES1! SOS_101 This is a high probability setup on SP500 E-mini Futures (ES) The market trend is still bearish and this big green candle printed just recently on the hourly will be an inducement for bullish traders to take long positions which will be trapped and will be purged by the market and then take another plunge down.