Hump Day Humor: Startup Idea For Multidimensional Crypto-Powered EV Authored by Rob Shears Via Valor Asset Management (emphasis ours), Startup Idea: NETA Name: NETA: Nikola Enron Tesla Alpha A multidimensional crypto powered EV in the sub Metaverse of the Metaverse TAM = Three times greater than the total global transportation market Investment Thesis Most investments have one or two features which can power growth.