Walmart Lays Off Hundreds Of Corporate Workers Amid the silly debate whether 2 consecutive quarters of negative GDP are enough to trigger a recession, or we have to wait for a 3rd, 4th, 5th and so, on if the president is a Democrat before the NBER will starts paying attention, today Walmart - which recently reported horrific earnings when it warned that low-income America is careening into the abyss, decided to take a shortcut to the promised recession land after the WSJ reported that the giant US retailer was cutting hundreds of corporate roles in a restructuring effort one week after it warned of falling profits.