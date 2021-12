Timing The Crash: Why "Buy The 1st Rate Hike, Sell The Penultimate Hike" Won't Work This Time Speaking on CNBC, the FOMC's most clueless member - NY Fed president John Williams who runs the world's most important trading desk yet has zero trading experience and every market crisis shows it - said that the Fed is “very focused” on taming “too high” inflation and will be able to do so without causing a recession.