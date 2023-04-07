Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 18 Review: Bubble Wrap

What the heck, SVU? This bizarre story about a rapist who his uber-wealthy mother was enabling was fascinating, but why did it veer off into a conflict entirely about Connie's lunacy? Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 18 could have been a fascinating story about money, power, and rape, but instead, it went off track somewhere in the middle, with the rapist turning out to be his mother's victim while his own victim was dead.