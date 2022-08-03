CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program London, August 3, 2022 CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that, under the common share buy-back program currently in place, in the period July 25 – July 27, 2022, the Company has completed the transactions reported in aggregate based on automatic orders placed with the Company’s broker (who has made its trading decisions as to the timing of the purchases independently of the Company and on the basis of instructions given before the commencement of the Company’s closed period under the applicable regulations) as follows: Date Number of common shares purchased Average priceper shareexcluding fees Considerationexcluding fees Consideration (*)excluding fees (€) (€) ($) July 25, 2022 184,416 11.