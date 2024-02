US Cattle Herd At 73-Year Lows As Retail Beef Prices At Record Highs Readers have been well informed about 'beeflation' and why it's happening: Dwindling US Cattle Herd Implies Supermarket Beef Prices May Rise Even More Hamburger Prices Might Continue To Rise As US Cattle Herd Shrinks US Cattle Prices Hit Nine-Year High As National Herd Drops To Half-Century Low US Beef Prices Hit Record High As Nation's Cattle Herd Expected To Shrink Through 2025 The latest data from the US Department of Agriculture's biannual cattle inventory report on Wednesday showed that the US cattle herd (as of Jan.