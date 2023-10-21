New Natural Gas Investments Are Crucial To Prevent Price Shocks

Unprecedented uncertainty in natural gas demand and policies and low levels of investment in new production risk creating fresh energy crises and undermining energy security and climate goals as it would stall the move away from coal, the International Gas Union (IGU) said in a new report this week.
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)