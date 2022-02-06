all scenario on nasdaq daily E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 daily pinbar show nasdaq will go up to fibo 61% (if big bad news not comes) company earnings coming exclent in green arrow we must put buylimit above EMA200 daily, when trendline break ,we must put buystop (can you see 3 angel pattern?) so sellstop in 13800 possible too but very low size all sl and trail stop=80 or last 4hour low we belive nasdaq in way to 18400 in 2022 so be carefull from sell side (100% use very low size and sl on day high) , 90% looking for buy in deep in 15-60min chart good luck .