"Nowhere Else In The World Was Such Open Dissent Amongst Appointed Leaders On Display" By Eric Peters, CIO of One River Asset Management “Rather than embracing the promise of new technology as we have done in the past, here we propose to embrace stagnation, force centralization, urge expatriation, and welcome extinction of new technology,” said SEC Commissioner Hester Pierce, a registered Republican, first nominated to the SEC by Obama in 2015, appointed by Trump in 2017, and will serve through 2025.