Micro S&P ES eMini - What Next? MICRO E-MINI S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES (MAR 2023) CME_MINI:MESH2023 makerup CME_MINI:MESH2023 CME_MINI:ESH2023 Will today’s bull run continue through the CPI release? If you missed the runaway bull entry during NY session earlier today, you may get your chance with the anticipated price action to the CPI release on Tuesday NY 8:30am est GMT-5 When in doubt, cash on the sidelines, might be the better play, trade well….