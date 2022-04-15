Mascot For Philadelphia’s USFL Team Gets Hilarious Name Thanks To Twitter Poll

USFL/Twitter The mascot for Philadelphia’s USFL team got the perfect name courtesy of a Twitter poll The Philadelphia Stars officially introduced the world to “Blob” ahead of the team’s first game Read more about the rebooted league here In 2018, the Philadelphia Flyers introduced the world to Gritty, the terrifying creature that was initially greeted with plenty of skepticism after the franchise announced it had decided to tap an orange hellspawn with googly eyes capable of staring directly into your soul as its official mascot.