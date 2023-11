China's Foreign Direct Investment Turns Negative For The First Time On Record We got an early look that something is very broken in China's capital flows back mid-September, when we first reported that contrary to the official PBOC forex data, a more in depth analysis of China's fund flows reveals the biggest FX outflow since 2016 amid what we called was a "sudden surge in capital flight", one which also kicked in just before bitcoin's powerful thrust higher from $26K to $35K.