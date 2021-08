VIX - Time Decay for the VIX STR and HYPER BUBBLE Enteries S&P 500 VIX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOE_EOD:VX1! JRML115847 S&P VIX STR Index will continue roll to V2/ M2 as the constant 30 Day rolling Index weightings between V1/ M1 & V2/ M2 .