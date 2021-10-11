The Rookie Season 4 Episode 3 Review: In the Line of Fire

Not sure if The Rookie Season 4 Episode 3 was enjoyable or confusing! This episode left us a lot to think about, is there truly a serial killer on the loose? Lopez's research near the end of the episode was undoubtedly enjoyable and was a good cliffhanger! However, the only critique is how you will bring this complex case in without truly showing what happened after Guatemala? It still feels like a mystery if La Fiera is truly dead or not, and it is a surprise that the show has not hinted at at least once.