At Least 300 Azov Fighters Surrender To Russians At Azovstal Plant, Ending Lengthy Siege The more than month-long standoff at Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks plant is finally over, after for many weeks the siege of the large complex by Russian forces remained the focus of international headlines, and following a series of high-risk civilian evacuations, some of them under the auspices of UN and Red Cross emergency teams.