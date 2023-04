OPEC Output Cut Reignites Inflation Surges CRUDE OIL FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:CL1! JimHuangChicago NYMEX: WTI ( NYMEX:CL1! ), RBOB Gasoline ( NYMEX:RB1! ) Over the weekend, eight OPEC producers, led by Saudi Arabia, announced intentions to cut oil production by 1.