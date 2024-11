Meta Plans $10 Billion Undersea Global Fiber Network In "W" Formation To Avoid Sabotage A new report from TechCrunch reveals that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp—one of the largest drivers of internet usage globally, accounting for about 10% of all fixed and 22% of mobile traffic—is planning to secure its own undersea fiber-optic cables to "avoid areas of geopolitical tension.