Apple Slides Despite Record Revenue, EPS Beat As iPhone, Warns Of Slowing Revenue Growth Update (5:30pm): While Apple's earnings were at worst (or best) mixed, things got decidedly uglier during the earnings call, when the company revealed that it's about to get uglier: Total company revenue growth will decelerate compared with 4Q Mac revenue will decline substantially in holiday quarter due to tough comparison from last year’s redesigned MacBook Pro launch This is as good as it gets on the guidance front: Apple said that there will be no revenue guidance due to uncertainties in the world, so it will hardly be great.