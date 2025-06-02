Greta Thunberg Seeks Spotlight In Gaza After Abandoning Climate Crusade What does an autistic 22-year-old living most of her life in 1st world decadence with her rich celebrity parents know about climate science? Or the complexities of the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians? Not a damn thing, really, which is why it's confounding that such a person seems to continually garner a steady spotlight from the establishment media when it comes to environmental and geopolitical causes.