China's Financial Regulators Pledge Tighter Control Of Economy, Closure Of "Loopholes" Over the past week, China has restricted minors to only three hours of video games a week, while erasing one of the country's most popular actresses to kick off its reformation of China's entertainment industry, which include reining in obsessive online 'fandoms' while asking that, from here on out, men in Chinese media avoid looking too "effeminate" while also avoiding even a hint of political controversy.