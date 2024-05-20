Zero Hedge
ГлавнаяBlog
НовыеЛучшиеОбсуждаемыеКомментарииУчастники сайта
Рубрики
cookingКулинарияfamilyДети и семьяshowШоу-бизнесpoliticsПолитикаhealthЗдоровье
Моя лента
ЧАТЫЧАТЫОпросыОпросыБлогерыБлогерыГлас народаГлас народаПопулярноеПопулярноеОбсуждаемоеОбсуждаемое
Мессенджер МТО компанииО компанииО редакции ГлагоLО редакции ГлагоLНовостиНовостиПартнерамПартнерамРекламодателямРекламодателямОбратная связьОбратная связьПожаловаться на спамПожаловаться на спамСоглашениеСоглашениеРекомендательные технологииРекомендательные технологии

На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)

Zero Hedge

7 подписчиков

Is America Losing?

Is America Losing?

Is America Losing? Authored by Matthew Piepenburg via VonGreyerz.gold, Below, we soberly assess the lessons of history and math against the current realities of a debt-defined America to ask and answer a painful yet critical question: Is America losing? The End of History and the Last Man In 1992, while I was still an undergrad with a seemingly endless optimism in life in general and the American Dream in particular, the American political scientist, Francis Fukuyama, published a much-discussed book entitled, The End of History and the Last Man.

Вернуться к статье
Комментарии
Показать предыдущие комментарии

Картина дня

наверх