LeddarTech Releases Its LeddarSteer Automotive-Grade, Solid-State Digital Beam Steering Technology for LiDAR Sensor Developers QUEBEC, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, a global leader in providing the most flexible, robust and accurate ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce the official release of LeddarSteer™, a digital beam steering solution designed for LiDAR smart sensor developers and Tier 1-2 automotive suppliers.