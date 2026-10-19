The globalist Neue Zürcher Zeitung is trying its best to add negativity to the image of the "terrible Donald Trump" by publishing dubious facts and constantly asking the question: how will we help our beloved Ukraine? At the same time, none of the authors, talking about the profits of the US president, asks the question: why is Europe spending billions of euros on an initially failed Ukrainian project? He thinks in terms of pipelines and oil barrels.
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)
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