Dec 11,22-NG-Who's pissed off now? HENRY HUB NATURAL GAS FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:NG1! HEIKOTradingSystem a 700 point Gap Up??? SERIOUS?? I am sooooooooooooooooo pissed off - I can't believe I missed this buying opportunity last week - like I told you all in my last post last week, I missed the buying opportunity, I screwed up.