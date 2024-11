"Volvo, The Anti Jaguar" While pronoun-wielding Jaguar Managing Director Rawdon Glover went on damage control on Friday, appearing in an interview with corporate media after the iconic British sports car manufacturer obliterated its 90-year legacy with a cringeworthy 30-second ad posted on X, Guillaume Huin, McDonald's senior marketing director, took to X to praise a "fucking fantastic" Volvo ad produced by Hoyte van Hoytema, the cinematographer behind Interstellar and Oppenheimer.