The perfect $BTC bottom BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! ROYAL_OAK_INC $BTC breaking downtrend Spot sold off because Futures #BTC open @ 22600 3 hours in, volume is WEAK, it's Sunday, wait AGAIN, IMO #bitcoin goes to 24kish Trade sideways & maybe fill gap Then, if VOLUME is present, finally break out with strength & BOTTOM #crypto.