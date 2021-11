dowjones must see 35000 area in coming week E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! ramin_trader2006 if + big news not come , dow will see 35000 in green arrow we must put buylimit with sl=80 ok? after open,we must dont close buy soon with little profit , we must wait 10-15 day until fibo 161%( new high minimum 36800 area ) if you have old sells , must close around 35000 and pick buy and wait 15 day until near 37000( dow in way to 40 .