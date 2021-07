Watch: House Subcommittee Hears Chinese Military Ran Wuhan Lab; Experts Warn It's "Highly Likely" COVID-19 Leaked Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News, Republicans in the House held a hearing Tuesday to discuss origins of the coronavirus pandemic and heard from experts that it is ‘highly likely’ the virus originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and that the Chinese military was involved in running the lab much earlier than previously thought.