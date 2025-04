Crude Oil (WTI) | Hidden Accumulation| (April 2025) Micro WTI Crude Oil Futures NYMEX:MCL1! Risk_Adj_Return Crude Oil (WTI) | Short Bias | Hidden Accumulation + Fib Target | (April 27, 2025) 1️⃣ Insight Summary: Money flow is exiting Crude Oil on the 4-hour chart, but price is holding steady — showing signs of hidden accumulation.