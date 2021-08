BankNifty Future long 12 min Analysis - Aug 07 2021 BANKNIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:BANKNIFTY1! TradeEasyWithYogesh BANKNIFTY1! Long-term Bias (Weekly): Bullish Medium-term Bias (Daily): Bullish Short-term Bias (195 Min): Bullish -- Generic lines below -- :) I explained is more in the video than typing here.