Conservatives Should Be More Brave, Proactive, And Leverage Weaknesses Of The Left: Professor Authored by Ella Kietlinska and Joshua Philipp via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), In the face of extreme policies peddled by the radical left, conservatives need to respond more boldly by using the power of institutions and leverage the weaknesses shown by the left to stop its destructive policies, according to a professor and researcher at a school of government.