Face Tube is a fun name,

2 подписчика

Better Call Saul Recap: Gene Just Can't Let Go — Plus, Look Who Called Saul!

Better Call Saul Recap: Gene Just Can't Let Go — Plus, Look Who Called Saul!

Now that Gene has a taste for crime on Better Call Saul, he wanted to taste more of it this week — and yes, we also checked back in with Saul Goodman.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх