Fed Hawks Hammered Stocks, Bonds, Bullion, & Bitcoin This Week As J-Hole Looms Comments from Richmond Fed president Barkin today summed a week of hawkish prompts from the central bank that a pivot ain't coming soon and there's more pain to come (for the economy and the market): "The Fed must curb inflation even if this causes a recession," adding that The Fed "needs to raise rates into restrictive territory.