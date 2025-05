Bessent Warns Tariffs Will Go Back Up For Nations That Do Not Negotiate In 'Good Faith', Doesn't "Put Much Credence" In Moody's Downgrade Authored by Aldgra Fredly and Jacob Burg via The Epoch Times, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on May 18 that reciprocal tariffs could return to the levels set by President Donald Trump on April 2 if trading partners don’t negotiate in good faith.