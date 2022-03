China's No. 2 Leader Li Keqiang Announces Plans To Step Down As President Xi prepares to formally accept a third term as the PROC's paramount political leader in November (marking the first time since Mao that a Chinese leader would have served for such a long time), it looks like the Politburo has found another more appropriate sacrifice: China's Premier Li Keqiang will step down, according to an announcement made Friday during an important annual CCP news conference.