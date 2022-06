Madison Realty Capital Receives Strategic Minority Investment from ICONIQExpanded Partnership with ICONIQ Will Help Accelerate Firm’s Continued Growth NEW YORK, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Realty Capital, a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm focused on debt and equity investment strategies, today announced that ICONIQ Investment Management (“ICONIQ”) has made a strategic minority investment in the firm that will advance its long-term growth and success.